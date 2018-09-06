The trailer for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s upcoming romantic drama Namastey England, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, was released today.

Kapoor and Chopra play Param and Jasmeet, a married couple in Punjab whose lives take a turn when Jasmeet, feeling stifled by the restrictions on women, decides to flee to London for a better life. “Even if no one else understands, I’m sure you will understand why I’ve come to London,” she writes to Param, prompting him to follow her.

Namastey England comes after Shah’s 2007 hit Namastey London, which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.