The title track of Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming murder mystery Andhadhun was released on Thursday. With vocals by Raftaar, the song plays on the many questions raised by the trailer, released earlier in September.

“Shakne sabko jakda hai, sach ne sabko pakda hai, bachna sabko mushkil hai, sabka sabse lafda hai”, declare Raftar and Girish Nakod’s lyrics in the title track, emphasising that everyone is gripped by suspicion. Dressed in their finest, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte’s characters look guilty and innocent in equal measure.

Andhadhun is about a blind pianist (Khurrana) who gets caught in a murder investigation. However, as the trailer makes evident, nothing is as it seems, leaving viewers guessing whether Khurrana’s character is truly blind, what the motives of Tabu’s mystery woman and Khurrana’s girlfriend (Apte) are. Andhadhun will be released on October 5.