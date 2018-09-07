After Pablo Escobar and the Cali Cartel in Colombia, the action moves to Mexico and the Guadalajara cartel in the fourth season of Netflix’s acclaimed series Narcos. A teaser, released on Thursday, briefly introduces Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna), who attempts to unify traffickers in order to build an empire in Guadalajara in the 1980s.

Drug Enforcement Administration operative Kiki Camerena (Michael Pena) moves from California to Guadalajara with his wife and young son and is put in charge of tracking Gallardo. “As Kiki garners intelligence on Felix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and war against it for years to come,” reads the official synopsis.

The new season will be streamed from November 16.

Play Narcos Mexico (2018).

Narcos: Mexico was in the news last year when the body of location manager Carlos Munoz Portal was found riddled with bullets near Hidalgo in Mexico. It is believed that Munoz Portal was scouting for locations for the show when he was shot dead.