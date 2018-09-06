‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’ sweep the Creative Arts Emmy awards

The Creative Arts Emmys, which recognises artistic and technical achievements in American television, were handed out over the weekend in Los Angeles, USA, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The Television Academy presented awards in 96 categories.
HBO’s fantasy hit series Game of Thrones and NBC’s Saturday Night Live topped the list with seven awards each. Game of Thrones won for special visual effects, stunt co-ordination, original dramatic score, sound mixing, production design, fantasy/sci-fi costumes and prosthetic makeup.
CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert won five trophies each. Bourdain’s show was named the Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction series apart from awards for sound mixing, sound editing and writing.
Lydia Tenaglia, the executive producer of Parts Unknown, became emotional while accepting one of the awards on behalf of Bourdain, reported Variety. Bourdain committed suicide on June 8. “He’s off on a journey to parts unknown.”
NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live also won big with the award for Outstanding Variety Special apart from sound mixing, technical direction and camera work and production design.
The Outstanding Structured Reality Programme went to Netflix’s Queer Eye, while the award in the animation category went to Rick and Morty, the sci-fi animation series created by Roliand and Community showrunner Dan Harmon.
Netflix’s Wild Wild Country, directed by the brothers Maclain and Chapman Way bagged the award for the Outstanding Documentary Series. The series revisits the attempt made by Indian godman Rajneesh and his secretary Anand Sheela to set up a commune in Oregon in the United States of America in the 1980s.
Amazon’s hit comedy series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel won for outstanding casting for a comedy series. The series stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein and Michael Zegen and has been renewed for a third season. The second season is yet to be aired.
HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won the award for Outstanding Interactive Programme and the award for outstanding writing.