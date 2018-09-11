hindi film music

‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ music review: Only one bright spot in an otherwise dim album

Expect a better Anu Malik soundtrack from ‘Sui Dhaaga’, this year.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu | T-Series Films/Krti Pictures

Will Batti Gul Meter Chalus unremarkable soundtrack find Anu Malik a new generation of admirers among PewDiePie fans? The soundtrack was one of the latest uploads on T-Series’s YouTube channel, which has been in the news since VICE published a report on T-Series trailing Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie’s number one spot on YouTube. Some of the comments on Batti Gul Meter Chalu’s soundtrack from newcomers to Bollywood music include, “I have to admit this channel has great music” and “This is actually pretty fire.”

It’s far from fire, actually. Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu, starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is a social issue-based drama like the director’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017). This time, the villain is a corrupt electricity board overcharging a small town for its services. Like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Batti Gul Meter Chalu has a soundtrack that is nothing to write home about. The film opens on September 21.

Play
Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

The only bright spot in an otherwise dim album is Har Har Gange, written by Siddharth-Garima in praise of the Ganga river. It has a pleasant melody. The instrumentation is sparse, which lets the tune breathe. Arijit Singh is characteristically brilliant. Sadly, at three minutes, Har Har Gange is the album’s shortest song. A longer version from Malik, with the audacious arrangement it deserves, on a platform like MTV Unplugged is strongly needed.

Play
Har Har Gange.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, so you need songs to make him dance. One is Gold Tamba, a throwback to the kind of songs that made Govinda a star in David Dhawan’s 1990s films. Lyricist’s Siddharth-Garima’s brief appears to have been to create lyrics for a song in which the hero serenades the heroine with a hundred backup dancers. They oblige with “When you getting gold, why go for tamba?” and “When you getting Gabbar, why go for Sambha?”

Play
Gold Tamba.

The other dance song, Hard Hard, is sung by Mika Singh, which should tell you everything about the kind of song it is. Hard Hard is a cacophonous mess that crashes into your ears hard hard, and should end fast fast when it comes in the film.

Play
Hard Hard.

And finally, the recreated classic song without which a T-Series soundtrack is incomplete. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Dekhte Dekhte (Sochta Hoon Ke Woh Kitne Masoom) comes in two versions, one by Atif Aslam and the other by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Both versions feature new lyrics, by Manoj Muntashir, and additional music by Rochak Kohli.

Play
Dekhte Dekhte by Atif Aslam.
Play
Dekhte Dekhte by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Were the recreations necessary? To sell the film, of course, but that aside, these versions don’t do anything new with the original. Kohli goes for a radio-friendly Bollywood-ballad sound. Both versions are snappy, ending after a little over four minutes. They are also not bad. One wouldn’t, perhaps, seek out these songs to listen to when the original exists, but if they do appear on a playlist, they won’t sound as blasphemous as alarmed puritans make them to be.

Anu Malik’s heart can be found in the soulfulness of Har Har Gange. In all likelihood, the Anu Malik album to impress this season, with Varun Grover’s lyrics, could come from Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga. The film has already delivered two winners.

Play
Batti Gul Meter Chalu jukebox.
