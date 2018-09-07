A spiritual awakening awaits Sushil (Shahid Kapoor) on the banks of the river Ganga in the video of Har Har Gange from Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Har Har Gange is written by Sachet-Parampara, composed by Anu Malik, and sung by Arijit Singh.

Har Har Gange is a paean to the Ganga’s powers of healing the soul (“Karam jise pukare, woh pahunche Ganga kinare”) and cleansing the mind (“Na kar maili tu Ganga, tann dhoye mann toh ganda”). Sushil’s time brooding to the strains of Har Har Gange emboldens his resolve to fight the corrupt electricity company that has caused the death of his best friend, Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma).

Batti Gul Meter Chalu has been written by Siddharth-Garima and directed by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame. Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam co-star. The film is set to be released on September 21.