on the actor's trail

Varun Dhawan interview: ‘Everyone should feel invited to my films’

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma headline Sharat Katariya’s ‘Sui Dhaaga’, about dreams and achievement in small-town India.

by 
Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga | Yash Raj Films

Varun Dhawan hasn’t put a wrong step forward since he made his debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012. Every film of his has clicked with audiences, whether it’s the adults-only revenge thriller Badlapur (2015) or the sober coming-of-age drama October (2018). Expectations are high from Sui Dhaaga, directed by Sharat Katariya and featuring Dhawan as an ambitious young man from a small town, but the 31-year-old actor doesn’t want to fuel them.

“Now it has become like a bet, and people wonder whether this will continue or when it will break,” Dhawan said during an interview in Mumbai. I am trying not to pay attention and going about my work as usual. It comes with a lot of pleasure and pressure. I think it is a double-edged sword.”

In Sui Dhaaga, which also stars Anushka Sharma, Dhawan plays Mauji, a tailor, embroiderer and handyman who dreams of setting up his own business and graduate “from unemployed to self-employed”. Mauji’s sense of optimism is reflected in his favourite phrase, “It’s all good.” The movie will be released on September 28.

Play
Sui Dhaaga (2018).

Apart from paying a tribute to India’s rich handloom culture, the movie encourages entrepreneurship beyond the metropolises, Dhawan said. “I think the next big idea for a company could come from a small town, the next big talent from fashion could be from a small town,” he said. “This shift is very important and if in a small way the film can contribute to that, it would be nice.”

Dhawan’s preparation for the part included learning tailoring and going through rigorous accent training under actor Mahesh Sharma (Dum Laga Ke Haisha). “Mahesh worked with me extensively for two months for every scene,” Dhawan said. “I worked on the sewing machine for three months. I made sure that they did not just take close-ups of my hand and wanted them to shoot the whole thing.”

The film reflects Dhawan’s own philosophy behind his career choice: it should be for everyone. “Everyone should feel invited to watch my films,” he explained. “Everyone should feel that they own the film. Sui Dhaaga is everyone’s film and is 2018’s family film. Seeing a film and not feeling anything is like eating something very boring.”

Play
Chaav Lagaa, Sui Dhaaga (2018).

Dhawan has played a range of roles over a short span of time, including the dapper Rohan in Student of the Year, the over-the-top comic hero in Govinda mould in Main Tera Hero (2014) and the romantic lead in Shashank Khaitan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

The goal is to satisfy every moviegoer by doing different kinds of films with the same amount of passion, Dhawan said. “I do not want to be told that I can only do this or that, I want to do every type of cinema,” he said. “Choosing a film, for me at least, comes from a pure place. It is not about the film making me the biggest star. It is always about the film making me closer to the audience.”

No matter what the genre or contents of a film, it should be able to affect the viewer’s mood, Dhawan added. “A film has to impact in such a way that it creates a little bit of a mood shift in your thinking, attitude or personality,” the actor said. “When films manage to do that, that is when a filmmaker’s voice is truly represented in a good way. I am not saying I do that with every film, but my eventual aim is to do that.”

Varun Dhawan named two movies as turning points: Main Tera Hero (2014), directed by his father, David Dhawan, and Sriram Raghavan’s Badlapur.

“There is a certain appeal you need to have to be accepted in Main Tera Hero because otherwise you are going to fall flat,” Dhawan said. “And the movie did well. Badlapur was an A-rated film and a different genre in itself. When that got accepted, it was like fighting against all odds.”

The aim is to balance commercial entertainers with more grounded narratives. “I feel like every time I do a masala film, it is difficult,” Dhawan said. “Even for a movie like Judwaa 2 to get accepted 20 years after the original was released is not easy. Whatever conversation might go on about the film, it is a movie that got me recognition in so many parts of the country.”

Play
Badlapur (2015).
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

People who fall through the gaps in road safety campaigns

Helmet and road safety campaigns might have been neglecting a sizeable chunk of the public at risk.

City police, across the country, have been running a long-drawn campaign on helmet safety. In a recent initiative by the Bengaluru Police, a cop dressed-up as ‘Lord Ganesha’ offered helmets and roses to two-wheeler riders. Earlier this year, a 12ft high and 9ft wide helmet was installed in Kota as a memorial to the victims of road accidents. As for the social media leg of the campaign, the Mumbai Police made a pop-culture reference to drive the message of road safety through their Twitter handle.

But, just for the sake of conversation, how much safety do helmets provide anyway?

Lack of physical protections put two-wheeler riders at high risk on the road. According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Nearly half of those dying on the world’s roads are ‘vulnerable road users’ – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. According to the Indian transport ministry, about 28 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads in 2016 for not wearing helmets.

The WHO states that wearing a motorcycle helmet correctly can reduce the risk of death by almost 40% and the risk of severe injury by over 70%. The components of a helmet are designed to reduce impact of a force collision to the head. A rigid outer shell distributes the impact over a large surface area, while the soft lining absorbs the impact.

However, getting two-wheeler riders to wear protective headgear has always been an uphill battle, one that has intensified through the years owing to the lives lost due on the road. Communication tactics are generating awareness about the consequences of riding without a helmet and changing behaviour that the law couldn’t on its own. But amidst all the tag-lines, slogans and get-ups that reach out to the rider, the safety of the one on the passenger seat is being ignored.

Pillion rider safety has always been second in priority. While several state governments are making helmets for pillion riders mandatory, the lack of awareness about its importance runs deep. In Mumbai itself, only 1% of the 20 lakh pillion riders wear helmets. There seems to be this perception that while two-wheeler riders are safer wearing a helmet, their passengers don’t necessarily need one. Statistics prove otherwise. For instance, in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police reported that 1 of every 3 two-wheeler deaths was that of a pillion rider. DGP Chander, Goa, stressed that 71% of fatalities in road accidents in 2017 were of two-wheeler rider and pillion riders of which 66% deaths were due to head injury.

Despite the alarming statistics, pillion riders, who are as vulnerable as front riders to head-injuries, have never been the focus of helmet awareness and safety drives. To fill-up that communication gap, Reliance General Insurance has engineered a campaign, titled #FaceThePace, that focusses solely on pillion rider safety. The campaign film tells a relatable story of a father taking his son for cricket practice on a motorbike. It then uses cricket to bring our attention to a simple flaw in the way we think about pillion rider safety – using a helmet to play a sport makes sense, but somehow, protecting your head while riding on a two-wheeler isn’t considered.

This road safety initiative by Reliance General Insurance has taken the lead in addressing the helmet issue as a whole — pillion or front, helmets are crucial for two-wheeler riders. The film ensures that we realise how selective our worry about head injury is by comparing the statistics of children deaths due to road accidents to fatal accidents on a cricket ground. Message delivered. Watch the video to see how the story pans out.

Play

To know more about Reliance general insurance policies, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Reliance General Insurance and not by the Scroll editorial team.