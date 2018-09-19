A politician declares that India will become free from open defecation, while a house owner taunts an unmarried couple. Both everyday situations are met with sarcastic laughter in the trailer of the third season of On Air with AIB.

Indian comedy collective All India Bakchod’s comedy show, which looks at the news through satirical sketches and interviews, will be back on Hotstar from September 24. The season will star show regulars and AIB founders Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya.

The first season was aired on Star World in 2015, and the second season was released on Hotstar in 2017.