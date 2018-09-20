Mahesh Bhatt will direct the sequel to his 1991 hit Sadak, the filmmaker confirmed on Thursday. Sadak 2 will star his daughters Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt alongside Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Pooja Bhatt and Dutt had played the leads in the original, which centred on Ravi, a taxi driver who falls in love a woman who has been forced into sex work.

The sequel is scheduled to be released on March 25, 2020.

“The narrative of Sadak 2 is pulled out from my lived life,” Mahesh Bhatt said in a press statement. “It’s a film about living, loving and dealing with the anguish of the loss of a loved one.”

Mukesh Bhatt, who runs Vishesh Films along with his brother Mahesh Bhatt, said in the press release that Sadak was special to him. “Though I have made so many films in the 32 years of Vishesh Films, Sadak has a very special place in my heart because it’s one of the most iconic hits of my career,” he said.

Mahesh Bhatt’s last film as a director was Kartoos (1999). He has since produced several films, including the Murder and Raaz franchises and Aashiqui 2 (2013).