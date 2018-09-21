Netflix’s first Indian original series, Sacred Games, will return for a second season, the streaming platform confirmed on Friday. The release date is yet to be announced.

Based on Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name, the critically acclaimed show starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui was premiered on July 6. Sacred Games centres on Mumbai police officer Sartaj Singh (Khan), who realises his city is at risk after dreaded gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) gives him an ominous tip off before killing himself. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the show’s eight-episode first season also featured Radhika Apte, Kubbra Sait, Rajshri Deshpande and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Kashyap will return for Season 2 to direct the track involving Gaitonde, which unfolds as a flashback, while Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan) will take over from Motwane for Singh’s story. Motwane will serve as the showrunner of the season while Varun Grover will be back as lead writer.

“The games are about to get deadlier! The second season picks up from Sartaj Singh pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and Ganesh Gaitonde facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai,” a press statement said. “The intriguing Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi), introduced in season one as Gaitonde’s ‘third father,’ plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season – which is scheduled to film in India and locations overseas this fall.”