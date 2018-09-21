“She is coming to make the entire Hindostan go weak in the knees”: This is how Katrina Kaif’s Suraiyya from Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan is introduced in a motion poster released on Friday. The poster shows a crowd before a stage. As the curtains part, one catches a glimpse of Kaif on an opulent set, ready to break into a dance.

The Yash Raj Films magnum opus also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh. It is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, about the exploits of thugs who would loot and murder travellers British India. Khan will reportedly play the novel’s protagonist Ameer Ali, a Pathan adopted and raised by a thug. The film will be released on November 8.

Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Khudabaksh in the film while actor Lloyd Owen plays the role of British officer John Clive, described in the film’s promotional material as “cruel and merciless”.

Fatima Sana Sheikh plays Zafira, a warrior with “fire in her heart”.