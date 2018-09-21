Morning shows of Nandita Das’s Manto were cancelled in theatres in some parts of India on Friday, the day on which the film opened. Distributors Viacom 18 tweeted in the afternoon that all shows were “up and running now” but did not give a reason for the disruption.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal, the film is a biopic about Urdu writer and iconoclast Saadat Hasan Manto.

All shows of @mantofilm are up and running now. Check timings and join the #mantoiyat fever this afternoon onwards. — Viacom18 (@viacom18) September 21, 2018

Scroll.in has contacted Das as well as the film’s distributor Viacom 18 asking why this happened. The story will be updated if they respond.

In response to a query from author Nazia Ezrum, the PVR chain of cinemas cited a technical glitch for the disruption.

Hi! We would like to inform you that due to some technical glitch, the shows of the movie, Manto were cancelled. However, we would never want you to miss out on good cinema and are trying our best to bring you the shows of this most awaited movie. [1/2] — PVR Support (@PVRSupport) September 21, 2018

On Twitter, Das expressed her anguish at reports and tweets about the cancellation of shows.

Hugely disappointed... 6 years of work & many people's collective intent & commitment was to find its culmination this morning. Am assured by @Viacom18Movies it will be fixed at noon today. Pls let us know if it hasn’t been. Spreading #Mantoiyat will not stop! https://t.co/kuwWcn5Xa8 — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) September 21, 2018

The film traces Manto’s years as a writer in Bombay, his move to Pakistan and the impact of India’s Partition on his life and work. The cast includes Rasika Dugal as Manto’s wife, Safia, alongside Rishi Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Paresh Rawal. Manto was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It has been co-produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc, and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.