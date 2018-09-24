The teaser of Bala’s Varma, the Tamil remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy (2017), was released on Sunday. Produced by E4 Entertainment, the drama marks the debuts of Dhruv Vikram, the son of Tamil actor Vikram, and Megha.

Sandeep Vanga’s Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Reddy, centred on a medical student who self-destructs after his girlfriend marries another man.

The teaser for Varma similarly traces the protagonist’s descent into drugs and alcoholism after heartbreak. The visuals of the dialogue-free teaser are accompanied by a semi-classical background score by Radhan. The film also stars Easwari Rao, Raiza Wilson and Akash Premkumar. A release date is yet to be announced.

Bala’s directorial credits include Sethu (1999), Pithamagan (2003), Naan Kadavul (2009) and Paradesi (2013). His last film was Naachiyaar (2018), starring Jyothika and GV Prakash.

Vanga is also directing a Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, starring Shahid Kapoor.