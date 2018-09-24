The first look of Aamir Khan from Vijay Krishna Acharya’s upcoming magnum opus Thugs of Hindostan is finally out. “You can never be prepared enough for this thug,” reads the tweet accompanying the poster introducing Khan’s Firangi. Dressed in a green coat, with red sunglasses and a bottle tucked in his waist belt, Firangi salutes the audience while seated on a horse.

The makers had over the last week released first-look posters of Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh, Katrina Kaif as Suraiyya, Llyod Owen ans John Clive and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, about mobs who would loot and murder travellers in British India. Khan’s Firangi is reportedly based on Ameer Ali, the protagonist of the novel, an Afghani adopted and raised by a thug.

The film will be released on November 8.