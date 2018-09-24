In the new trailer for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha that was released today, a bit more of the story of warring sisters is revealed. Feuding siblings Genda (Sanya Malhotra) and Champa (Radhika Madan), who hate the sight of each other, run away from their homes to marry men of their choice, but their lovers happen to be brothers. Their father (played by Vijay Raaz) extracts a promise that they will maintain the peace, but that’s easier said than done. Enter Sunil Grover’s character.

Pataakha will be released on September 28, alongside Sui Dhaaga.

Produced by KYTA Productions, Vishal Bhardwaj Films and B4U Motion Pictures, Pataakha has been adapted from Charan Singh Pathik’s short story Do Behenein. The cast includes Sunil Grover, Namit Das, Abhishek Duhan and Saanand Verma. The music is by Vishal Bhardwaj and the lyrics by Gulzar.