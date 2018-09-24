Simitaangaran, the first song from Tamil screen icon Vijay’s Sarkar, was released on Monday. Lyricist Vivek, who was also behind the popular song Aalaporan Thamizhan from Vijay’s Mersal (2017), has written the AR Rahman composition. The word Simitaangaran means a magnetic, fearless man in colloquial Chennai Tamil, the lyricist tweeted.

“He is someone who we would want to look at without blinking our eyes,” Vivek tweeted in Tamil. The song has been sung by Bamba Bakiya, Vipin Aneja and Aparna Narayanan.

Also starring Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu, the film has been directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sun Pictures. The film marks Vijay’s third collaboration with the director after the hits Thupakki (2012) and Kaththi (2014).

The film will feature Vijay as a vigilante, actor Radha Ravi told Tamil entertainment portal Behindwoods in an interview. Sarkar is scheduled to be released around Diwali in 2018.