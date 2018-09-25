In the trailer of Tumbbad, an ancient mansion that houses a priceless treasure is also home to an evil presence. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the period horror thriller revolves around three generations of a Hindu upper caste family.

Set in the 1920s, Tumbbad centres on the Rao family and their son and heir Vinayak (Sohum Shah), whose greed for wealth opens the doors to horror. The film also stars Jyoti Malshe, Dhundhiraj Prabhakar Jogalekar, Anita Date, Deepak Damle and Ronjini Chakraborty. Ship of Theseus director Anand Gandhi is the film’s executive producer, creative director and co-writer. Adesh Prasad is the co-director.

Tumbbad, which had been awaiting release for many years, was backed earlier this year by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International, paving the way for its theatrical opening in India on October 12. It was premiered at the Venice International Film Critics’ Week on August 9.

Sohum Shah made his acting debut n Ship of Theseus and has since featured in Talvar (2015) and Simran (2017). Barve has previously directed the short film Manjha. He is also a producer on Tumbbad.