Kajol dances to a familiar tune in Ruk Ruk from Helicopter Eela, a reworked version of Anu Malik’s 1994 hit of the same name from the film Vijaypath. The song has been recreated by Raghav Sachar, with vocals by Palomi Ghosh.

While the original Ruk Ruk Ruk features Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the remix shows Kajol hopping out of a recording booth and into brightly coloured sets. The song stays true to the music of the original but adds techno beats and a rap section by Ghosh.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Pen India Limited, Helicopter Eela stars Kajol as a single mother who chases her musical ambitions while trying to forge a connection with her adolescent son (Riddhi Sen). The cast includes Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

The film is loosely based on Anand Gandhi’s Gujarati play Beta Kaagdo and has a screenplay by Gandhi and Mitesh Shah. It will be released on October 12.