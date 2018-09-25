Neil Nitin Mukesh looks wounded but determined as a police officer in the poster of Manish Vatsalya’s Dassehra. Produced by RASH Productions, the film is a political thriller reportedly based on a true story and examines the politician-mafia nexus, according to a press release. Nitin Mukesh plays an honest but fearsome police officer in the film. Also starring Tina Desai and Govind Namdeo, Dassehra will be released on October 26.

Nitin-Mukesh was last seen in Prerna Wadhawan’s Ishqeria, which was released on September 21.

Vatsalya has previously directed Jeena Hai Toh Thok Daal (2012), which features Ravi Kishen in the lead.