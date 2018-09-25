The song Jimmy Choo from Abhishek Dogra’s Fryday is a paean to consumerism, with the singer asking her lover to buy her flashy luxury products, ranging from shoes to cars. Natasa Stankovic, Govinda and Varun Sharma gyrate to vocals by Priyanka Goyat and a rap by Fazilpuria. Originally composed by Milind Gaba, Jimmy Choo has been recreated by Rosh.

Produced by Inbox Pictures, Sajid Qureshi and PVR Pictures, Fryday also features Brijendra Kala, Sanjay Mishra and Digangana Suryavanshi. It is Dogra’s second film after the Sonam Kapoor-starrer Dolly Ki Doli (2015). Govinda was last seen in Dipankar Senapati’s Aa Gaya Hero (2017).

Fryday will be released on October 12.