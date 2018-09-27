There are stars and power in the trailer for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s upcoming magnum opus Thugs of Hindostan, which was released on Thursday. Set in 1795 in British India, the film centres on the exploits of a group of thugs led by Amitabh Bachchan who rule the high seas, proving to be a thorn in the East India Company’s side. Britisher John Clive decides to fight thug with thug, hiring Aamir Khan’s Firangi to bring Bachchan’s crew under control. But contrary to his name, Firangi is an Indian at heart, and might find it hard to turn on his own countrymen.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, about mobs who would loot and murder travellers in British India. This Khan and Bachchan’s first film together. Also starring Katrina Kaif, Lloyd Owen and Sana Fatima Sheikh, Thugs of Hindostan will be open in theatres on November 8. It will also be released in Tamil and Telugu.