Academy award-winning actress Nicole Kidman will co-produce a film based on Meg Wolitzer’s 2018 bestseller The Female Persuasion, Variety reported. Amazon Studios has bought the rights to the adaptation, which will be bankrolled by Kidman’s and Per Saari’s Blossom Films (Big Little Lies) along with Lynda Obst.

The Female Persuasion centres on college student Greer Kadetsky, whose worldview shifts when she meets Faith Frank, an older feminist icon who offers her crucial life advice. The novel will be adapted by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who are executive producers on the award-winning NBC show This Is Us.

In June, Blossom Films signed a deal with Amazon Studios to develop content for the platform, and The Female Persuasion will be a part of this agreement, Variety said.

Wolitzer’s previous works include The Position (2005) and The Uncoupling (2011). Her 2003 novel The Wife was adapted into a film of the same name directed by Björn Runge.