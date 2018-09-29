Clint Eastwood’s 37th movie The Mule will be released in the United States of America on December 14, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The 88-year-old director leads the cast of the crime drama, and plays a man who signs up to be a driver, only to realise that he has been recruited as a drug mule. The film marks Eastwood’s first screen appearance since Trouble With the Curve in 2012.

The cast includes Dianne Wiest, Michael Pena, Andy Garcia, Laurence Fishburne, Taissa Farmiga and Bradley Cooper. The movie will compete with Mortal Engines and Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse at the box office.

Eastwood’s most recent film, The 15:17 to Paris, was released earlier in the year. He made his debut with the stalker drama Play Misty for Me in 1971. He is among three directors (Milos Forman and Francis Ford Coppola are the others) to have won two Oscars for Best Picture, for Unforgiven (1993) and Million Dollar Baby (2005).