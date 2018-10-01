Twelve films from across the world have been selected for the International Competition section of the upcoming Mumbai International Film Festival (October 25-November 1). The line-up, announced on Monday by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Images, includes Chinese film An Elephant Sitting Still by Hu Bo, Icelandic drama And Breathe Normally by Isold Uggadottir, Tiago Melo’s Brazilian film Azagoue Nazare and Gabrielle Brady’s Australian documentary Island of The Hungry Ghosts.

Play An Elephant Sitting Still (2018).

Dominic Sangma’s Indo-China production Ma.Ama will also compete at the festival, which is now in its 20th year, alongside Thai filmmaker Phuttiphong Aroonpheng’s Manta Ray, Christina Chloe’s American psychological thriller Nancy and Alireza Motamedi’s Iranian film Reza. Then other titles are Etienne Kallos’s Afrikaan-language film The Harvesters, Marcelo Martinessi’s Paraguayan drama The Heiresses, Adina Pintilie’s English-German film Touch Me Not and Paul Dano’s American drama Wildlife.

The line-ups for the India Gold competition and the India Story non-competitive section were announced last week.

Play Manta Ray (2018).