Fourteen films from across the country have been selected for the India Story section of the upcoming Mumbai Film Festival. The line-up for this non-competition section was announced by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Images on Monday. The 20th edition of the festival will be held from October 25 to November 1.

The slate includes Ajji director Devashish Makhija’s Bhonsle, starring Manoj Bajpayee as a Maharashtrian police officer who retires from the force, Rajat Kapoor’s dark comedy Kadakh and Sangeeta Datta’s Rituparno Ghosh documentary Bird Of Dusk.

After being selected in Busan International film festival we're proud to announce that we have been selected for the very prestigious MAMI festival. This is the 2nd film by the director Devashish Makhija and the 3rd @BajpayeeManoj film to be selected for this festival. pic.twitter.com/t9RKFnVOxh — Bhonsle (@Bhonsle_film) September 25, 2018

Joining the line-up are Anamika Haksar’s Old Delhi-set film Taking The Horse To Eat Jalebis, Subash Sahoo’s documentary The Sound Man Mangesh Desai, Swati Dandekar’s True Blue and Mansore’s Kannada feature Nathicharami.

Play Taking The Horse To Eat Jalebis.

Satyanshu Singh and Devanshu Singh’s Chintu ka Birthday, comedy collective AIB’s first feature film production, will also be screened in this section. The film stars Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome and Seema Pahwa.

Big news. AIB has produced it's first film. It premieres at @MumbaiFilmFest. Today is an emotional day. pic.twitter.com/LGi0LyjqTC — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) September 24, 2018

There’s also Unnikrishnan Avala’s Malayalam film Udalazham, about a boy grappling with his sexuality, and Karan Chavan and Vikram Patil’s Imago, about a girl who struggles to come to terms with her identity after she is diagnosed with vitiligo. Other films in the line-up are Anupam Kaushik Borah’s Assamese film Bornodi Bhotiai, Aijaz Khan’s Hamid, Pawan K Shrivastava’s Life Of An Outcast and Vinu Kolichal’s Bilathikuzhal.

Bornodi Bhotiai chronicles the life and traditions of the Majuli people, while Hamid revolves around a Kashmiri boy who attempts to locate his missing father by dialling God. The films stars Talha Arshad Reshi, Rasika Dugal and Vikas Kumar. Life Of An Outcast captures the financial struggle of a Dalit farmer who has to bail his son, a mathematics professor, out of jail.

Hamid by Aijaz Khan @YoodleeFilms and @saregamaglobal , feat. @RasikaDugal , Talha Arshad Reshi,

Vikas Kumar, @mirsarwarr ,Sumit Kaul, and Bashir Lone among others.



Song video : https://t.co/QT181378nS



Release date yet to be announced. pic.twitter.com/OdTtNKMcPG — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) August 27, 2018

Play Bornodi Bhotiai crowdfunding campaign.

The line-up for the festival’s India Gold competition section, announced last week, includes Rima Das’s Bulbul Can Sing, Thithi writer Ere Gowda’s directorial debut Balekempa and Kabir Singh Chowdhry’s Mehsampur.