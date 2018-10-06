It’s been a year since Vinod Khanna’s death. The Bollywood star, who made his debut in 1969 with Man Ka Meet, worked his way up from playing villainous roles to leading parts. Khanna’s career was briefly derailed in the 1980s when he left the movies to follow in the footsteps of the godman Rajneesh. Upon his return, Khanna continued to appear as the leading man, later transitioning into character roles.

On Vinod Khanna’s 72nd birth anniversary, here is a tour of some of his best-known roles. Find out how much you know about the man with the cleft in the chin and the magnetic screen presence.