Eros International on Wednesday released the trailer of its upcoming original web series, Smoke, starring Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh and Mandira Bedi. The thriller will examine the underbelly of Goa, include its crime networks and drug cartels, the teaser says.

Smoke has been directed by Neel Guha, whose credits include television shows Gumrah: End of Innocence (2015) and Shaitaan (2012). The series also stars the late Tom Alter, Gulshan Devaiah, Amit Sial, Neal Bhoopalam, Satyadeep Mishra and Prakash Belawadi. It has music by Karsh Kale.

Smoke will be premiered at MIPCOM, an entertainment content market, at Cannes on October 15 and will be released on Eros Now on October 26.