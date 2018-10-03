MTV India has two new reality shows coming up this month: Elevator Pitch and Ace of Space.

Elevator Pitch, produced by BBC Worldwide, is a speed-dating show set in an elevator. The show will be hosted by Cyrus Sahukar and Gaelyn Mendonca and will be premiered on October 12.

Ace of Space is touted as the Indian version of The Hunger Games, a trilogy of young adult dystopian novels that have also been adapted into Hollywood films. Details of the premise have not been revealed (it will presumably not involve contestants killing each other). Ace of Space will be hosted by television producer and former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta. The show is scheduled for an October 20 premiere.

Also on the cards is the fourth season of India’s Next Top Model, based on Tyra Banks’s competitive modelling show America’s Next Top Model, which will be hosted by Malaika Arora, Dabboo Ratnani and Anusha Dandekar. The show is scheduled to go on air on October 6.