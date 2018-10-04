Walt Disney is planning a live action remake of its 2002 animation feature Lilo & Stitch, said The Hollywood Reporter.

Mike Van Waes, whose credits include the upcoming Conjuring spin-off The Crooked Man, will script the remake. The producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who are also working with Disney on Guy Ritchie’s live action remake of Aladdin.

It is not known yet if the remake, a live-action and computer graphics hybrid, is meant for theatres or for Disney’s streaming service Disney Play, which will be launched next year.

The 2002 hit, written and directed by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders (who later co-wrote How To Train Your Dragon), traced the adventures of a Hawaiian girl and an extraterrestrial dog-like creature.

The Lilo & Stitch remake joins a long list of upcoming live action adaptations of Disney’s old films, including Dumbo, The Lion King and Aladdin, all of which open in theatres next year. Disney has already released live-action versions of Cinderella (2015), The Jungle Book (1994 and 2016) and The Beauty and the Beast (2017).