Rajinikanth is seen flashing a smile in a simple white dhoti and shirt in the new poster of his upcoming film Petta (Locality), which was released by its makers on Thursday.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj (Jigarthanda, Pizza), the film stars Subbaraj’s frequent collaborator Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran Bagga and Trisha. The film marks the Tamil screen icon’s 165th film and Subbaraj’s fifth film as a director.

Before Petta, Rajinikanth will be seen in Shankar’s, 2.0, the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, which will be released on November 29. Subbaraj had previously told The News Minute in May that Petta would be a light-hearted feature unlike the actor’s politically-charged films.