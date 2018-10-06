Phantom Films, the production company founded by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena, has officially disbanded. Kashyap, Motwane and Mantena made the announcement through their Twitter accounts early on Saturday morning.

Phantom was a dream, a glorious one and all dreams come to an end . We did our best and we succeeded and we failed. But i know for sure we will come out of this stronger, wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways. We wish each other the best. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 5, 2018

Phantom was founded in 2011, and described itself as a “director’s company” that would back the creativity and vision of filmmakers. Among the banner’s productions are Motwane’s Lootera (2013), Vinil Mathew’s Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Bahl’s Queen (2014), Navdeep Singh’s NH10 (2014), Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab (2015) and Akarsh Khurana’s High Jack (2018). Many of these films were produced in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment, which had a 50% stake in the company.

Phantom Films has also produced Sacred Games and Ghoul for Netflix, and has the second season of Sacred Games and Bahl’s Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan, among its final projects.

Tensions within the company came to the fore when Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual assault by an employee in 2017. Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan (2018) was produced for Aanand L Rai’s company Colour Yellow Productions, fuelling rumours that time was up for the banner.