Netflix’s Indian original series Selection Day will be launched globally on December 28, the streaming company announced on Tuesday. Based on Booker Prize winner Arvind Adiga’s 2016 novel of the same name, the series follows teenage brothers Radha and Manju Kumar, who are trained to play cricket by their disciplinarian father. But Manju despises cricket, and when the family moves to Mumbai, he discovers other interests. He also befriends Radha’s cricket rival Javed, who brims with the freedom and confidence that Manju lacks.

Debutant actors Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad will play Radha and Manju respectively. The cast includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajesh Tailang. Selection Day has been produced by Hollywood filmmaker Anand Tucker’s Seven Stories and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network.

Tucker said in the press release: “I hope audiences from Minnesota to Mombasa to Mumbai will all love this show. The fantastic creative partnership we have with Netflix has enabled us to bring this universal story of family, cricket and coming of age to thrilling life.”

Selection Day is Netflix’s third Indian original series after Sacred Games and Ghoul.