Yash Raj Films on Monday released a glimpse into the making of the upcoming period drama Thugs of Hindostan, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. The video, titled “Chapter 1: Building The Ships”, narrates the year-long process of building two life-size wooden sailing vessels in the Malta archipelago, on which portions of the film were shot. Also included are inputs from some of the cast, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, art director Ino Bonello, and production designer Sumit Basu. The makers claim that this is the first time an exercise of such scale was undertaken for an Indian film.

Thugs of Hindostan centres on the exploits of a group of thugs led by Bachchan who rule the high seas, proving to be a thorn in the East India Company’s side. Britisher John Clive hires Khan’s Firangi to bring Bachchan’s crew under control. The cast also includes Katrina Kaif, Lloyd Owen and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Thugs of Hindostan will be released on November 8 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.