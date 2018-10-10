Manish Mundra’s Drishyam Films has tied-up with France’s Backup Media to produce an anthology film titled Tryst with Destiny, Screen Daily reported. Directed by Prashant Nair, the film will feature four stories about social issues that India has been grappling with since independence. The title is a reference to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s speech to Parliament on August 14, 1947.

The cast includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Geetanjali Thapa, Amit Sial, Prakash Raj and Suhasini Maniratnam. Killa (2014) director Avinash Arun has been roped in as the cinematographer, Screen Daily reported.

Nair has directed Drishyam Films’ Umrika (2015), which was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Mundra told Screen Daily that Dhrishyam Films is looking forward to working with Nair again. He said the upcoming film “does not shy away from portraying many of the grim realities of life in India” but is at its heart “four beautiful stories of very real characters from different parts of India, coming together seamlessly to find their own place of pride and joy in their country”.

Dhrishyam Films’s releases include Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan (2015), Nagesh Kukunoor’s Dhanak (2016) and Amit Masurkar’s Newton (2017). Its latest film, Hardik Mehta’s Kaamyaab (Round Figure), was premiered at the Busan International Film Festival last week. Kaamyaab is the company’s first film under a four-picture deal with Eros International. It will be followed by Ganesh Shetty’s Anonymous.