In the teaser of Amazon Prime Video’s original series Mirzapur, seemingly innocuous carpets conceal weapons and bodies, establishing the clout of gangster Kaleen bhai. “In this business, you are either on our side, or against us,” says Pankaj Tripathi’s voice in the clip that introduces his character as the “King of Mirzapur”.

Produced by Amazon Prime Video and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the series “brings together heart-pounding action, and gangsters armed with sharp minds, dry humour and crafty moves”, according to the official synopsis. It also stars Shweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal.

Mirzapur has been created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna and marks the directorial debut of Gurmmeet Singh. It will be released later this year.