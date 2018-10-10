Yash Raj Films has released a second video about the making of its magnum opus, Thugs of Hindostan, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Titled “Chapter 2: Shooting on the Ships”, the video highlights the logistical challenges and safety hazards of filming action sequences on board the wooden vessels. The sailing ships were built from scratch in Malta for the film, a process described in the behind-the-scenes video released on Monday.

The video includes interviews with cast members and the director, Vijay Krishna Acharya. “It’s tough shooting on a ship,” Khan says. “It’s tougher shooting on two.”

Thugs of Hindostan revolves around the exploits of a group of thugs led by Khudabaksh Azaad (Bachchan) who rule the high seas, disrupting the East India Company’s trade routes. Britisher John Clive (Lloyd Owen) hires small-time crook Firangi Mallah (Khan) to counter the crew. The cast also includes Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Thugs of Hindostan will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 8.