In the trailer of Ben is Back, a woman quietly pines for her troubled son. Directed by Peter Hedges, the film was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The trailer shows 19-year-old Ben (Lucas Hedges) returning home from rehab early for Christmas, much to the delight of his mother Holly (Julia Roberts). Though she tells herself that her son has successfully kicked his drug habit, Holly hides all the pills and jewelry in the house. Her faith in her son is tested when Ben’s secrets start coming to light. The cast also includes Kathryn Newton, Alexandra Park and Courtney B Vance.

Lucas Hedges, whose credits include last year’s Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and the Oscar-nominated Lady Bird, will also be seen this year in Joel Edgerton’s Boy Erased alongside Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.

Ben is Back will be released in the United States of America on December 7.