In the trailer of Coldplay documentary A Head Full of Dreams, a young Chris Martin wearing dental braces prophetically proclaims that his band is going to be huge. “Guy [Berryman], Will [Champion], Jon [Jonny Buckland] and Chris: Don’t you forget it. Massive, absolutely huge,” he says.

Directed by Mat Whitecross and named after Coldplay’s 2015 album, A Head Full of Dreams traces the British band’s journey over two decades. It offers an “in-depth and intimate portrait of the band’s spectacular rise from the backrooms of Camden pubs to selling out stadiums across the planet”, Coldplay announced on Friday. Whitecross, who met the four founding members in 1996, has captured the band’s trajectory from their first rehearsal in a cramped student bedroom.

A Head Full of Dreams will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 16. Coldplay will also premiere three live tracks with the documentary: Stayin’ Alive (Live at Glastonbury) by Coldplay & Barry Gibb, Us Against The World (Live in Leipzig), and Don’t Panic (Live in Paris). The tracks will be released on Amazon Music from October 26.