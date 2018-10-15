Tamil screen icon Kamal Haasan has confirmed that a sequel to his popular 1992 film Thevar Magan will soon go on the floors, reported The Hindu.

The actor-politician made the announcement when asked about his future projects during a Tamil television chat show, The News Minute reported. Cast and production details about the sequel are yet to be revealed. Bharathan’s film is about a village chieftain (Sivaji Ganesan) whose death forces his son to become the community leader.

Haasan was recently seen in Viswaroopam 2 alongside Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Shekhar Kapur. Among his upcoming films are Indian 2, a sequel to Shankar’s hit vigilante film Indian (1996).