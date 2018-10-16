The streaming platform ALTBalaji has released a trailer of its reboot of the popular television sitcom Zaban Sambhal Ke. The remake stars Sumeet Raghavan as Mohan Bharti, the Hindi teacher at the National Institute of Languages who handles a class of diverse students from across India as well as from foreign countries. All of them have enrolled in the class to roll their tongues around the national language. The series will be streamed on October 19.

The original comedy series was directed by Rajiv Mehra in 1993 and starred Pankaj Kapur, Tom Alter, Viju Khote and Shubha Khote. The show was an Indian adaptation of the British sitcom Mind Your Language (1977).

AltBalaji’s version has also been directed by Rajiv Mehra. The cast includes Bhaktiyaar Irani, Ashwin Mushran and Rupali Bhosle.