The trailer of Narcos: Mexico, the fourth season of the popular drug trafficking series, is oozing with cocaine, money, guns, kidnapping, killings, and Diego Luna. The acclaimed Mexican actor headlines the series, which will be aired on Netflix on November 16.

The trailer, which is set to Grandmaster Flash’s White Lines, promises the story of “the birth of Mexico’s drug war” in the 1980s. Diego Luna’s character is based on Felix Gallardo, the head of the Guadalajara cartel. Hot on his trail is Drug Enforcement Administration agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Pena). Eric Newman, who was the showrunner on the second and third seasons, will helm the spinoff series.

The first two seasons, which were aired in 2015 and 2016 respectively, focused on the rise and fall of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. The third season examined the efforts of the American organisation DEA to combat the Cali cartel.