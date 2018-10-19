The trailer for Telugu comedy Mithai, starring Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi, Bhushan and newcomer Arsha, is out. The film has been directed by debutant Prashant Kumar.

“Once upon a time, there was a dreamer who didn’t have any other work other than dreaming,” says the voice-over introducing Ramakrishna’s character in the trailer. But the protagonist’s reverie is rudely interrupted by a series of crises. His job at a multi-national corporation is under threat and there’s a burglary at his home. As his life descends into chaos, the only saving grace is that he has his best friend (Priyadarshi) for company.

Produced by Kumar’s banner Red Ants, the film is scheduled to be released in November, but the date has not yet been announced.