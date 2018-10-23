The release of Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed by seven months from November 2019 to 2020, producer Warner Bros announced on Monday. The new release date is June 5, 2020.

The first movie, also directed by Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, was released on June 7, 2017. “We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did,” Warner Bros said in a statement. “This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.”

The movie centres on Amazon warrior princess Diana Price, who plays a key role in shaping the fate of World War I. Chris Pine, who played American pilot Steve Trevor in the first film, returns in the sequel. The new cast includes Pedro Pascal (Narcos) and Kristen Wiig as the antagonist Cheetah.

The movie broke box office records for a production helmed by a woman and centring on a female superhero, grossing more than $412 million in North America and $821.8 million globally, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Warner Bros has also reshuffled the release date of Six Billion Dollar Man, based on the television series about an American intelligence agent who has enhanced superpowers. The movie stars Mark Wahlberg, but a director has not yet been attached to the project.

Warner Bros will release the Todd Phillips superhero movie Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, on October 4, 2019. Wonder Woman 1984 will now go head-to-head with the thriller Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, and an untitled Pixar animation film.