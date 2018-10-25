Shreyas Talpade, Chunky Pandey and Kiku Sharda serenade and frolic with women in a colourful bungalow in the title track of Baby Come Naa, the new web series from ALTBalaji. The women are Shefali Jariwala, Manasi Scott and Neetha Shetty. The innuendo in the lyrics is hard to miss.

Play Baby Come Naa.

Baby Come Naa has been adapted from Paritosh Painter’s English-Hindi play Double Trouble, which follows the travails of a divorced man trying to juggle relationships with two women. The series has been directed by Farhad Samji, who is also helming Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan got ousted following allegations of sexual harassment. All episodes will be available on ALTBalaji’s app and website from November 1.