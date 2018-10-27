Filmmaker Vetri Maaran is looking to make a web series that will serve as a prequel to his recently released Tamil gangster drama Vada Chennai, reported IANS. Titled Rajan Vagaira, the spin-off will focus on the life of Rajan, a Robin Hood-like character played by Ameer Sultan in the film.

Released on October 17, Vada Chennai centres on Anbu (Dhanush), a carrom player caught between two bloodthirsty rival gangs led by Senthil (Kishore) and Guna (Samuthirakani). All three characters are significantly influenced by Rajan, a gangster with a good heart. While Senthil and Guna used to work under Rajan, Anbu grew up looking up to him. Vada Chennai has been planned as the first part of a trilogy examining the northern part of the Tamil Nadu capital.

Maaran said that he fell in love with Rajan’s character while writing the script and was tempted to make a “standalone film” on him. “The prequel idea would do full justice to his character and give it more weightage,” he told IANS, adding that the format of a web series would be best suited for it.

Meanwhile, Maaran has confirmed that a lovemaking scene between Rajan and his wife Chandra (Andrea Jeremiah) will be deleted from the film following objections from the fishing community in Chennai. The scene showed the couple getting intimate on a boat in the middle of the ocean. This irked some fishermen, who said that boats and catamarans are sacred to them. Vetri Maaran released a video statement last week apologising to the community and saying that the scene would be deleted.