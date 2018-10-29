The markets were not too sold on the financial thriller Baazaar during its opening weekend. Gauravv K Chawla’s debut, starring Saif Ali Khan as a crooked trader and Rohan Mehra as the analyst who follows him down the rabbit hole, was released on October 26 and had an estimated net box office of Rs 10.57 crores.

The previous week’s release, the comedy Badhaai Ho, is still holding strong. Directed by Amit Sharma and starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra, the movie follows the predicament faced by a Delhi family when the middle-aged mother gets pregnant. Badhaai Ho had a strong opening and has reached a little over Rs 82 crores in its second week.

The thriller Andhadhun, the other Ayushmann Khurrana release in October, has touched Rs 63.15 crores.

Badhaai Ho will have little contest from the November 2 releases, which include the horror thriller Lupt, the Sanjay Mishra-starrer Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat, and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, a live action version of ETA Hoffman’s short story and the classic ballet.