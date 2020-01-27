Despite the presence of Kangana Ranaut and warm reviews, Panga could not surpass Street Dancer 3D at the box office in its opening weekend. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and starring Ranaut as a former kabbadi champion who attempts a comeback, Panga earned an estimated Rs 14.91 crore over the opening weekend, claimed producer Fox Star Studios.

Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’Souza and starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor as members of rival dance companies, made a little over Rs 41 crore, according to its makers.

Both movies faced competition from Ajay Devgn’s production Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Directed by Om Raut and starring Devgn as the legendary Maratha warrior, the period drama has been holding strong since its January 10 release, and has reported a box office haul of a little over Rs 224 crore.