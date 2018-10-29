In the teaser of Sreenu Vaitla’s Telugu action film Amar Akbar Anthony, a character says about her hero played by Ravi Teja: “No can predict where he is, how he looks and how he arrives.”

Teja plays Amar, Akbar as well as Anthony. The Telugu movie star can be seen beating up badies when he is not sharing a tender moment with co-star Ileana D’Cruz in the teaser. The cast includes Vikramjeet Virk, Abhimanyu Singh and Sayaji Shinde. S Thaman has composed the music. The film is set to hit screens on November 16.