Benedict Cumberbatch-voiced The Grinch will be released in India on November 8, in time for the Diwali long weekend and a day before it opens in the United States of America, IANS reported.

The animated comedy, directed by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier, is based on Dr Seuss’s 1957 classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas!. The children’s book centres on a cantankerous creature who wants to end the festival once and for all by stealing Christmas-themed items from the town of Whoville. The Grinch’s voice cast also includes Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson and Pharrell Williams. Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment are the producers.

This is this the third film adaptation of How The Grinch Stole Christmas! after the 1966 television movie of the same starring Boris Karloff and the 2000 live-action feature with Jim Carrey.