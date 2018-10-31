Sidharth Malhotra is teaming up with Ek Villain (2014) writer Milap Zaveri and co-star Riteish Deshmukh once again. for Marjaavaan, written and directed by Zaveri, will also star Tara Sutaria, who makes her acting debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 next year.

Malhotra shared a teaser poster of the film on Twitter today, calling it a “thrilling game of love and death”. Co-produced by T Series and Emmay Entertainment, the film will be released on October 2 next year.

Zaveri’s directorial credits include action thriller Satyameva Jayate (2018), Mastizaade (2016) and Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai (2010).